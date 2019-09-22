CATHERINE WILMA CROOKS - MARTIN, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Born Sept. 14, 1960, she was a daughter of Jimmy T. and Jane Crooks. She was an incredibly creative woman and an amazing artist that loved to paint and draw. She was a free spirit that lived her life to the fullest. She was a lover of music, animals and attended Vet Tech school in California. Cathy deeply loved her family and friends. She was happiest when surrounded by those that loved her. She is survived by her siblings, Cherri Riecke, Chris Crooks and Carl Crooks; daughters, April Riddle and Brooke Negrete; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her life companion, Tim Martin; and best friend, Robyn Bosch. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Crooks; and daughter, Leslie Phillips. Memorial service is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation starting at 2 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019