CATHERN L. SHERMAN, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Saint Anne Home. Born Dec. 18, 1919, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George and Clara (Fortmey er) Springer. Cathern was a homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Rose) Sherman, David Sherman, Donald (Joan) Sherman, and Douglas Sherman; daughters, Carol Wells and Mary (Gary) Stabler; nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth W. Sherman; granddaughter, Toni Sherman; son-in-law, Kenneth Wells; brother, Robert Springer; and sister, Hilda Springer. Private graveside service in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Heart to Heart Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
.