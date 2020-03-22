Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHY A. FITZGERALD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CATHY A. FITZGERALD, 60, passed peacefully and faithfully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Her final days were spent at home, cared for by her loving sister, Becky, with her beloved Schnoo dle, Guy Noir, by her side. Cathy was surrounded in love both physically and virtually by the countless friends, family, and business associates from all over the country whose lives she continued to touch in so many ways. Born Jan. 25, 1960, Cathy was the daughter of the late William and June (Yergens) Fitzgerald. A 1978 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School, she completed her high school education within three years. Cathy earned her BS in Business Administration / Marketing from St. Mary's-of-the-Woods College in 2001 and her MBA in 2011 from Taylor University. Cathy was a 2000 graduate of Leadership Fort Wayne and a 2004 graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series. Cathy began her 24-year career at North Eastern Group after graduating high school, and was VP / Director of Sales & Marketing. She consulted independently in Real Estate related issues and arbitrated various cases assigned by the AAA. She was regional director of the Small Business Development Center, IPFW, Fort Wayne, from 2004 to 2005. In 2008, Cathy was recruited to establish the United States Senatorial office for Senator Richard G. Lugar in Fort Wayne and served as Director for Northeast Indiana until 2011. From 2012 to 2019, she served as Executive Director for the Isaac Knapp District Dental Society. As a philanthropic community leader, Cathy generously provided her expertise and servant leadership to non-profit agencies like Turnstone, the Vera Bradley Foundation, Women United, Francine's Friends, Fort Wayne Airport Authority, the , Big Brothers / Big Sisters, Canterbury School, Concordia Lutheran High School, and countless others. Cathy was a member of Emmanuel Community Church, Fort Wayne, and First Sarasota, Sarasota. As a life-long learner, mentor, volunteer, and servant leader, Cathy dedicated her 40-plus-year career to making herself better, her community better, and to making an impact on everyone she knew. On Jan. 25, 2020, Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas C. Henry proclaimed the day as "Cathy Fitzgerald Day". Cathy is survived by her sister, Becky Knepp, countless friends she loved as family, cousins, a niece, step-grandchildren and "adopted" nieces, nephews, and young people she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Bienz; and nephew, Todd Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Cathy's final resting place will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Cathy's family and friends thank Parkview Cancer Institute and Visiting Nurse Hospice Home Care for the loving care provided during her illness. Donations in Cathy's memory may be made to Concordia Lutheran High School, Turnstone or Erin's House for Grieving Children. Arrangements entrusted with Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne.



