CATHY SUE ROEMBKE, 63, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Majestic Care in New Haven, Ind. Born May 4, 1956 in Logans -port, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Stanley Dart and Mary Sterlin (Resser). She is survived by her husband, Louis Roembke of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sons, Shane, Donald and John Roemble; siblings, Cindy (Jeff) Firgo of Waterloo,Ind., and Bruce (Kim) Dart of Logansport, Ind. Cathy was also preceded in death by her sister, Candice McCormick. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
