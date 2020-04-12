CATHY WOODARD, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born Feb. 10, 1948, in Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine Cauble. She is survived by her sister, Karen Ross; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Cauble; ex-husband, Donald Woodard; several nieces and nephews, and her family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Schmidt. Private family services are being held. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020