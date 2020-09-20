CECIL H. REECE, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Sept. 24, 1936 in Redbird, Ky., Cecil was a husband, dad, papaw, son, brother, uncle, friend and always his daughters' hero. As a boy he grew up in the hills of Kentucky. That is where he learned to work hard and stand up for what he believed in. He learned about family, how to take care of them and always love them at all cost. He learned his handshake and giving his word and keeping it was honorable. He was raised with six brothers and five sisters. It wasn't always an easy childhood but he loved every minute of it. As he grew up, he worked building greenhouses and construction with many of his brothers. His travels later led him to Oklahoma where he met the love of his life, Jerry Lee Reece. They were married 56 years until she passed away in 2014. They later had two daughters, Tamera Lynn and Kimberly Ann. He cherished and protected them but most of all he loved them. He continued to work construction until he retired at age 57. In his spare time he loved farming and raising cows and chickens. He loved to talk farming and family with his nephew, Keith Wayne Smith, almost every night. He loved singing to and dancing with his wife and girls. He told the best stories of his childhood his daughters could spend hours listening to him. One of his greatest joys were his grandsons, Myron-Daniel and Glen Michael. He left behind his daughter, Kimberly Ann Reece-Bowers; his grandsons, Myron-Daniel (Myka) Bowers and Glen-Michael Bowers; his son-in-law, Craig Bosselman; his brother, Lucian "Bud" (Marion) Reece; his sisters, Hester Frost and Alberta Hale; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Ruth Cain; many wonderful nephews and nieces; three of which always hid his tools "(you know who you are; Scott, Shane, and Adam.) He loved all of you so very much." Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jerry Lee Reece; his oldest daughter, Tamera Lynn Bosselman; sister, Lousetta "Ducky" Smith; Edith Mae Lewis; and Callie Hayes; brothers, James Reece; Andrew Reece; Abe Reece; Glen Reece; and Charlie Reece; and his parents, Adah and Jess Reece. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens. "Instead of flowers we ask that you send donations to his nephew, Adam Jess Reece, in care of the Hope House." The Hope House is a non-profit that provides a place for families to stay near their loved ones at Lutheran Hospital. Send to Adam Jess Reece, P.O. Box 115, Arcola (IN 46704).



