CECIL M. LANDGRAVE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born July 10, 1933, in Peru, Ind., he was a son of the late Daniel and Buelah (Kester) Landgrave. He worked for Coca-Cola for 40 years before retiring in 1995. Surviving family include his children, Teresa (Matt) Weber and Roxanne (Morgan) Rodey, both of Fort Wayne, Sheldon (Chin) Landgrave of South Carolina, and Aaron (Adrienne) Landgrave of Oak Lawn, Ill.; seven grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and sister, Harriett Moore. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Joyce (Knapp) Landgrave; and four siblings. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019