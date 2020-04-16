CELESTINE HENDERSON, 55, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born March 6, 1965, at Cook County Hospital in Chicago Ill., she was the daughter of the late Jimmie Lee and Louise Henderson. She is survived by her companion, Curwin Hughes; brother, Robert L. (Elizabeth) Henderson; and sisters, Deborah A. (Melvin) Wortham, Joyce Spence, (her twin) Christine Henderson, and Brenda Henderson-Coach. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmie L. Henderson and Bobbie J. Henderson; and niece, Natoyia L.R. Henderson. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home. "And I have hope toward God... that there is going to be a resurrection (or standing up again) of both of the righteous and unrighteous." Acts 24:15
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2020