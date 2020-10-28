1/1
CELIA A. MILLER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Born May 25, 1926, in Fowler ton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Wesley and Amy (Helms) Tomlinson. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting and bowling in her younger years. Surviving family include her children, Juanita (Jim) Applegate, Karen (Ed) Paragi, Kathy (Jeff) Green, and Lynn Miller; and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchild ren, great- grandchildren, and step great- grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her sister, Amy; and brothers, Wesley Jr., Denzel, John, Edward, and James. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Life Villages - Village on Anthony Blvd. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
