CHAD D. BOYLE, 42, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Born Dec. 29, 1976 in Huntington, he was a son of Fred Boyle and Sharon E. Boyle, who survive. Chad is survived by his partner, April D. Roberts; daughter, Meghan E. Roberts; sister, Erin E. (David) Clark; brothers, Kevin J. (Peri) Boyle, and Steven T. (Susan) Boyle. Chad was preceded in death by his brother, Michael E. Boyle. Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Huntington at a later date. Memorials may be made to Erin's House. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019