CHAD J. MILLER, 49, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Born Dec. 27, 1970, in Auburn, Ind., he was a son of Tim and Dawn (Ayres) Miller. He spent his formative years in Churu busco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1989. Chad is survived by his wife of 12 years, Laura Miller; father, Tim (Patsey) Miller; mother, Dawn (Ed) Ladig; son, Brett (Morgan) Miller; stepson, Richard (Caitlin) Fulk; stepdaughter, Nicole Dildine; brother, Noah (Andrea) Ladig; sisters, Marissa (Adam) Jasper, Tiffany (George) Strango and Karissa (Tammy) Miller; and grandchildren, Henry, Francis and Vincent. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Sugar Grove Church of God, with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to . To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 4, 2020