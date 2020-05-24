CHAD LEE HAMILTON
1978 - 2020
CHAD LEE HAMILTON, 41, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubus co, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Sage Bluff Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Bluffton on Nov. 24, 1978, he was a son of Robert Hamilton and the late Sandra (Lacoax) Hamilton. He was a Godly man and loved everyone. He especially loved his family and church. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Etta Hamilton; sisters, Paula (Scott) Hunsberger and Erica (George) Gephart. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ryan Hamilton. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Memorials to Easterseals ARC of Northeast Indiana. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
MAY
28
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
MAY
28
Service
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

