CHAD W. SOURS, 50, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born on Oct. 31, 1968 in Muncie, Ind., he was a son of John and Muriel Smith son, who survive. Chad graduated from Monroe Central High School. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school and served in Naval Intelligence, with the rank of E4 CTA3. He obtained the Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his enlistment. Chad went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Science from Ball State University. He finished his career as an executive in a private holding firm and continued that work for the last 10 years. In his spare time Chad enjoyed touring the country on his Harley Davidson and spending time making memories with his beloved family. He is also survived by his wife, Teresa Sours; children, Brooke Sours, Hannah Sours, Andrew Sours, and Haley Sours; step-children, Terry Ort, Cassandra Ort, Jessica Ort, and Jordan Barrette; 16 grandchildren; and siblings, Scott Sours, Roxy Sours, Thomas Sours, Ross Sours, Shontel Sours, Sunnee Sours, and Brock Sours, Lisa Thurman, Roy Smithson, and Doug Smithson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's House, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place in Hopewell Cemetery in Farmland, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019