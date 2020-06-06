CHANDLER STOUT
CHANDLER STOUT, 27, of Portland, Ind., passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence. Born in Portland on June 15, 1992, he was the son of Chad Stout and Bonita (Roberts) Hampson. He worked for CCL in Portland, attended Jay County High School and Zion Lutheran Church. Surviving are his parents, Chad Stout (companion, Amy Hime) of Portland and Bonita (Kent) Hampson of Portland; son, Nash Stout of Pennville; two brothers, Alex Stout of Portland and Preston (Kylie) Hampson of Portland; three sisters, Natasha (Allen) Seely of Fort Wayne, Gabrielle Stout (companion Ted Sudephong) of Fort Wayne, and Ryleigh Hampson of Portland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leon and Edna Stout, Henry Roberts and Joan Robbins. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, with Pastor Sharon Taylor presiding. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Fort Recovery, Ohio. Memorials can be made to the Jay County Drug Collation. To sent online condolences, visit www.bairdfreeman.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.
