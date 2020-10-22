CHARLENE ANN NUTTER, 74, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born May 17, 1946, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of Ralph and Earlena (Steury) Hawkins. For many years, she cleaned homes. Charlene was a very active member and involved with numerous church activities at the Tillman Road Church of God in Fort Wayne. On March 27, 1971, in Decatur, Ind., she married Benjamin D. "Dan" Nutter; he preceded her in death on April 22, 2018. Surviving are her two daughters, Christina Smith of Fort Wayne and Cindy (Chad) Tinkel of Roanoke, Ind; six grandchildren, Austin, Dani, and Griffin Tinkel, and Tyler, Tanner and Teegan Smith; and two brothers, Robert (Jan) Hawkins of Huntertown, Ind., and Sydney (Modjeska) Hawkins of Berne, Ind. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Earlena Hawkins; and a sister, Pamela Rubinstein. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Tillman Road Church of God, 3710 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne. Pastor Bill Bradley will officiate the services. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow at the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Tillman Road Church of God, 3710 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com