CHARLENE GREMAUX, 89, of Corunna, Ind., died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born Sept. 16, 1930, in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leland R. and Gertrude D. (Krutsch) Leithauser. She graduated from Defiance High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne. She was a housewife and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo, Ind. Charlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arnold Gremaux; daughters, Michelle (George) Rupright of Poe, Elaine (Tim) Shearer of Fort Wayne and Paula Keating of Decatur; son, Douglas of Corunna; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Glenna Mekus of Swanton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by grandson, Luke Gerardot; sisters, Norine Long and Delores Brady; brothers, Thomas Leithauser and Edward Leithauser; and son-in-law, Charles Keating. Charlene donated her body to Indiana University School of Medicine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made for Masses to the Catholic Church of donor's choice.

