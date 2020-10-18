CHARLES A. CARTER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Charlie was born Nov. 22, 1950 in Lafayette, Ind. He attended Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, Ind. and Sam's Technical Institute in Indianapolis. Charlie worked as a design engineer and retired from Benteler Automotive in 2012. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Colleen (Quinn) Carter. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in the woodworking shop. He served in the Army National Guard. Charlie is survived by his wife, Colleen; sons, Aaron (Maria) of Fort Wayne, Adam (Telma) of Russellville, Ala.; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; mother, Marie Sprunger; sisters, Carmen (Dave) Simmons of Selma, Ind., and Carol Brookshire of Monticello, Ind.; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Amos Carter, Jr.; and one granddaughter. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Our Lady of Good Hope. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomecom