1/1
CHARLES A. CARTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES A. CARTER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Charlie was born Nov. 22, 1950 in Lafayette, Ind. He attended Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, Ind. and Sam's Technical Institute in Indianapolis. Charlie worked as a design engineer and retired from Benteler Automotive in 2012. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Colleen (Quinn) Carter. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in the woodworking shop. He served in the Army National Guard. Charlie is survived by his wife, Colleen; sons, Aaron (Maria) of Fort Wayne, Adam (Telma) of Russellville, Ala.; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson; mother, Marie Sprunger; sisters, Carmen (Dave) Simmons of Selma, Ind., and Carol Brookshire of Monticello, Ind.; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Amos Carter, Jr.; and one granddaughter. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Our Lady of Good Hope. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhomecom


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved