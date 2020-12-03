CHARLES A. COLLIGAN, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born Nov. 8, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marie Colligan. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus Counsel 451. Charlie graduated from Marmion Military Academy and the University of Notre Dame. He owned Colligan & Company Insurance Agency for 47 Years. Charlie earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation in 1963, was President of the Indiana Professional Insurance Agents Association from 1982 to1983, was past President and 55 year member of McMillan Park Lions Club, and received the Man of the Year Award from the Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne in 1988. Charlie loved to play golf and tennis, as well as spending time at Coldwater Lake and Jupiter, Fla., with his family. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan; children, Michael, Mary Jo (James), Kathryn (David), and Charles Jr. (Beth); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with two on the way; and siblings, Margaret, Frank, Jerry, and Stan. He was also preceded in death by son, Tom; and siblings, Joan, Joe, Paul, Mary, and Mike. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Heartland Health & Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com