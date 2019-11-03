CHARLES A. "TONY" DUNAWAY, 71, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Galion, Ohio, he was the son of the late William and Loretta (Downard) Dunaway. He served his country in the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Marine Corps. He was also a member of American Legion Post 330, New Haven. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn; children, Joseph (Le Ann) Dunaway of Fort Wayne and Anthony (Ryane) Dunaway of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Michael Shannon of North Carolina and Shelley (Carl) Million of Monroeville; three sisters; four brothers; and 11 grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials are to the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019