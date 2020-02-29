Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES A. MONROE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES A. MONROE, 96, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Born Nov. 14, 1923, he was the son of Ralph and Esther Monroe. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in both World War II and the Korean War and reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After leaving the Navy, he ventured into the business world. He retired from Monroe Associates, a company that developed industrial parks in Garrett and Avilla, Ind. As President and Owner of the company, he purchased land, built roads and buildings and then leased the developed property to various companies that provided much needed employment to the local residents. He also served as President/Director of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company and Kennedy National Life Insurance Company as well as serving on the board of Directors of First Bank of Wapakoneta, which became a branch of Bank One. He also served on the Board of Directors of HiTech Corporation and the Board of Directors of Northern Airlines. Charlie was a member of American Legion Post 49, a life member of the Elks, a member of the Navy Club-Fleet Reserve and a Mason. He was a past Commander and life member of the and was active in the post's Clown Unit for 30 years. As Happy the Clown, he visited hospitals where he made balloon animals and put smiles on the faces of critically ill children. After retiring, Charlie stayed active playing golf and volunteering at the Veterans Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. As a volunteer in the Patient Advocate Office, he helped veterans receive the care to which they were entitled. Charlie was a loving caring and generous person who never met a stranger. His wife, Dale, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Richard "Dean" Monroe of St. Marys, Ohio; and his daughter, Nancy Monroe, of Caliente, Nev. An inurnment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, U.S. Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla. at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at

