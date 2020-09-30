CHARLES ALEXANDER KELL, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 2, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Bernard and Ivon Kell. He was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and also served his country in the U.S. Army. He had a love for the outdoors, hiking, hunting and fishing. Charles is survived by nieces, Karen Gouloff of Fort Wayne and Laura Stemen of Columbia City, Ind.; and several other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com