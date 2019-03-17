CHARLES "DOUG" BLAIR, 99, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, with his family by his side. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert and Grace (Lefferson) Blair. He was member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. He retired in 1982 after working 23 years at Navistar. He proudly served his country during World War II as an U.S. Army Engineer. Doug was a Mason, 32nd Degree and Scottish Rite. He was an avid sports enthusiast and a top-notch golfer. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Jeannette (Nantz) Blair; daughters, Sue Luther and Linda (Richard Hanauer) Englehart, all of New Haven; grandchildren, Mindy (Pat) Savieo, LeeAnna (Dan) Rondot, and Jeremy Luther all of New Haven, Chad (Ann) Englehart of Bartlesville, Okla., Angie (Jeff) Sivak of St. John, and Jodie (Nick) Carteaux of Brentwood, Tenn.; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, J.D., Mark, Earl, and Don Blair, Helen Hartline and Mary Elizabeth Graman. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the New Haven Police K9 Unit and Ronald McDonald House, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019