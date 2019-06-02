Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LTC CHARLES DAVID MARR ARMY (Ret.). View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LTC CHARLES DAVID MARR ARMY (Ret.), 84, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at TN State Veteran's Home. Born Sept. 20, 1934, in Andover, Ohio, he was a son of the late Thurman and Lois Estelle Loe Marr. He was an Army reservist for 25 years, a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, and retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He lived in Fairfield Glade for 13 years before moving to Clarksville. Charles was also a teacher of instrumental music for 31 years. He loved history and was an avid reader. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Jean. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacquelyn Jean Marr; children, Richard Marr, Beverly (Mark) Hamming, Shannon (Steve) Pearcey, and David Marr; grandchildren, Joshua (Jillian) Hamming and Britany Smith; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Callie, Ryley, and Reagan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jean Marr: and brother, Douglas Marr. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where the family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service. The Rev. Steve Louder officiating. Inurnment is 11 a.m.Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Andover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane Clarksville, TN 37040. To share a memory with his family, please visit Charles' guestbook at

