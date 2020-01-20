CHARLES DONALD WELCH, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 31, 1927 in Mishawaka, Ind., Don's family moved to Rockville, Ind. and then to Fort Wayne in 1937. He graduated from Central High School in 1946. Don loved fishing, hunting, and playing basketball with his children and their neighborhood friends. He also played church league softball and basketball as a teen through his adult years. He was known to his friends as "Casey". Don and his wife Betty enjoyed square dancing. After retirement he set up a "pool club" with friends and played every week. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Welch of Fort Wayne; children, Gary (Cindy) Welch of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., Steve (Lisa) Welch of Fort Wayne, David (Amy) Welch of Spring Hope, N.C., and Suzi (Marty) Raugh of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Cedar Creek Church of Christ, 12606 Leo Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Cedar Creek Church of Christ, I.D.E.S. fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 20, 2020