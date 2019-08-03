CHARLES E. BEST, 91, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 7:40 p.m. at his residence. Charles was a 1946 graduate of East Union Center High School. He had worked for 45 years at General Electric in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle, Ind., with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the chapel. Interment will be at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. Memorial donations can be made to Zanesville Lion's Club or Prospect United Methodist Church, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle (IN 46770). To sign the online guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Markle Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2019