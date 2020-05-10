CHARLES E. DOWNEY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born July 14, 1940, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Luther and Marie Downey, and retired from Hall's Restaurants after more than 20 years of service. He is survived by a sister, Judy Bell; nephew, Mike Downey; as well as his family and friends at Easter Seals ARC, and Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana or Easter Seals ARC. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.