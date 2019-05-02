CHARLES E. JOHNSON SR., 73, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Hazard, Ky., he was the son of the late Mitchell and Juanita Johnson. Charles was a truck driver for the majority of his life. He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather. Charles enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson of Ossian; children, Wilda (Richard) Geiger, Charles (Tara) Johnson Jr., Chad Johnson, and Brandy Johnson, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Richia Geiger, Vince Johnson, Kaylene (Chad) Butler, Chase Johnson, Cayden Rothgeb, and Kayanna Rothgeb; step grandchildren, Crystal Bruggner and Ashley Hershberger; and multiple great-grandchildren. Private family services to be held.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019