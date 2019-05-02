CHARLES E. JOHNSON Sr.

Obituary
CHARLES E. JOHNSON SR., 73, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Hazard, Ky., he was the son of the late Mitchell and Juanita Johnson. Charles was a truck driver for the majority of his life. He was a loving father, husband, and grandfather. Charles enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson of Ossian; children, Wilda (Richard) Geiger, Charles (Tara) Johnson Jr., Chad Johnson, and Brandy Johnson, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Richia Geiger, Vince Johnson, Kaylene (Chad) Butler, Chase Johnson, Cayden Rothgeb, and Kayanna Rothgeb; step grandchildren, Crystal Bruggner and Ashley Hershberger; and multiple great-grandchildren. Private family services to be held.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019
