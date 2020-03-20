CHARLES E. PUTMAN, 84, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born Jan. 31, 1936, in Ohio, he was a son of DeLloyd and Florence (Scheidt) Putman. Charlie grew up in Ohio City, and was remembered there for his loyal friendships, lighthearted humor, and athletic prowess. He married his sweetheart Pat in 1958 and they have lived in Fort Wayne for the last 61years. Charlie was an outstanding barber, a true master at his craft. He will long be remembered by his customers, not only for his great haircuts, but more importantly for his warm greeting, smiling eyes, and engaging personality. Charlie was a devoted friend who jumped at any opportunity to help a buddy complete a project or solve a problem. Caring for those around him was just a natural behavior for Charlie, demonstrated in the countless times he would shovel a neighbor's sidewalk, trim their bushes, or quietly deliver some other random act of kindness. He took great pride in staying physically fit - still winning bench press competitions well into his 70's - and tremendously valued the camaraderie with his many workout partners. Most of all, Charlie was deeply committed to his family. Everyone who knew Charlie could see in him the love, respect and admiration that he had for his dear wife Pat and their beloved daughters. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Foley) Putman; daughters, Sherri (Chris) Reitzug and Kelly (Brock) Rohrbacher; and four grandchildren. Charlie was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jay and Ron Putman. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Kingston at DuPont Memory Care. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, funeral services will be limited to immediate family members only. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. Preferred memorials are to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne, www.therescuemission.net or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2020