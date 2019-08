CHARLES E. "PUNCHY" WYATT, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born Dec. 16, 1943, he was a son of the late Robert and Sarah (Hershey) Wyatt. Punchy spent a lot of time at the Glenbrook Mall with his friends. He enjoyed boxing earlier in his life, playing the lottery, and socializing. He never met a person that didn't become a friend and never met a stranger. Punchy enjoyed spending weekends, holidays, and vacations with his adopted family and playing with the kids. Punchy was the ultimate handyman. Punchy is survived by his brother, Rick (Rosa) Wyatt; sister, Linda Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Vera Wyatt; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and adopted family, Teresa (Mark) McCoy, Rob (Shannon) Freon, Brandon (Nicole) Freon, Jordan Freon, and Dan (Hillary) McCoy. "A special thanks to Casandra, Jen and Diane and the Summit City nursing staff." Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of memorial contributions, "Punchy would like it if you would buy a lottery ticket for yourself in his honor."