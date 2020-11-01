CHARLES EDMUND NUSSBAUM, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Berne, Ind. After graduating from Berne High School he entered the U.S. Army where he served in Japan and Korea. He worked for Tokheim Corporation eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Data Processing and retired in 1986. He was a faithful member of Maplewood Mennonite Church where he sang tenor in the choir for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Beahrs) Nussbaum; two daughters, Lorena Hatfield and Margo (Judy Scott) Nussbaum; grandson, Jonathan Hatfield; and brothers, David (Carolee) Nussbaum and A. John (Marilyn) Nussbaum. He was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia (Edwin) McClure, Harold (Marie) Nussbaum, Doris (Fritz) Thomann and Lena (DeWayne) Felber. Private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814) or www.vnfw.org/donate
