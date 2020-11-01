1/1
CHARLES EDMUND NUSSBAUM
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES EDMUND NUSSBAUM, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1928 in Berne, Ind. After graduating from Berne High School he entered the U.S. Army where he served in Japan and Korea. He worked for Tokheim Corporation eventually rising to the position of Vice President of Data Processing and retired in 1986. He was a faithful member of Maplewood Mennonite Church where he sang tenor in the choir for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Beahrs) Nussbaum; two daughters, Lorena Hatfield and Margo (Judy Scott) Nussbaum; grandson, Jonathan Hatfield; and brothers, David (Carolee) Nussbaum and A. John (Marilyn) Nussbaum. He was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia (Edwin) McClure, Harold (Marie) Nussbaum, Doris (Fritz) Thomann and Lena (DeWayne) Felber. Private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814) or www.vnfw.org/donate Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved