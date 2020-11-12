CHARLES EDWARD LAYTON, 92, of Noblesville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Nov. 6, 1928, in St. Louis, Mo., he was the son of the late Ernest Sylvester and Ida Mae (Davis) Layton. He grew up in Chicago, Ill., graduated from Wilson Junior College and went on to the University of Illinois to study Animal Sciences. Circumstances changed his course so he set out to work with his first love, horses. An offer to train at Whitney Stables moved him to Muncie, Ind. He was drafted by the United States Army, served in Korea as an Army Ranger, and at the age of 22 found himself a POW/MIA with 36 other men. After 17 weeks he led a daring escape that ended the captivity; however it instilled a desire in him to do good for people on a daily basis. The experience haunted him for most of his adult life until he took the opportunity to put his memories to paper in his book, Escaped with Honor. After being honorably discharged, his business life began. The owner of numerous businesses led him to his final career in public service. License Branch manager in Fort Wayne, Director of Public Works in Fort Wayne and Commissioner of Motor Vehicles for the state of Indiana led him to Indianapolis, Ind. He also was actively involved in local and state politics for the Republican Party of Indiana. Retirement found him continuing to serve the community with his beloved Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County. Serving others, making a difference, as he had vowed many decades before. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Diem Layton; children, Sharon Layton Yost of Melbourne, Fla., Philip (Dawn) Layton of Brighton, Ill.; grandchildren, Mason Yost of Portland, Ore., Nicole (Chad) Hirschfield of Ft. Collins, Colo., Elizabeth Layton Yost of Melbourne, Fla., Natalie (Jon) Hubartt of Indianapolis, Ind.; great-grandchil dren, Charlie Hirschfield, Tilly Hirschfield, Leighton Hubartt, Clementine Hubartt, and Woods Hubartt; and sister, Lee Ann Elliott of Phoenix, Ariz. Due to the Covid Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County, 395 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46060 or Good Samaritan Network, 12933 Parkside Drive Fishers, IN 46038. Send condolences at www.randallroberts.com