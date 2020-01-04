CHARLES EDWIN "CHUCK" HECHT, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Chuck was the son of the late Willard and Maude Hecht. Chuck owned a printing screening business with his late brother, William for many years. He was a member of Countryside Baptist Church in Clearwater, Fla., and was in the Masonic Lodge. Chuck was an exceptional artist. He enjoyed golfing, working on cars, and singing in his church's choir. Surviving are his children, Julie (Chris) Tettmar and Jeff Chausse; stepchildren, Susan (Tom Vetter) Maxwell, Sarah Maxwell and Erich Maxwell; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Juva McInteer and Linda (Mike) Watrous. Chuck was preceded in death by his brother. Private family services. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 4, 2020