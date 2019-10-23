CHARLES "CHUCK" EUGENE HEINTZELMAN, JR., 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 18, 1960, a son of Charles Heintzel-man and Beverly Craig. He enjoyed mowing lawns in Waynedale, riding his motorcycle, and playing scratch off's. He worked at R & C transport, Napa, and the Fort Wayne Newspaper. Surviving are his sons, Chip (Jill), and Torey (Aneadra); mother, Beverly Craig; brother, Jim (Angel); and sister, Julie; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with calling from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019