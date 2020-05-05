CHARLES F. "CHUCK" DRIVER
CHARLES F. "CHUCK" DRIVER, 78, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Indiana, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lillian (Blue) Driver. He retired from Zollner Pistons with over 40 years. He is survived by his brother, John Driver. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Fay, in 2013; sons, Doug and Steve Driver; and an infant sister. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to L.I.F.E. Inc., 409 Airport N. Office Park, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.
