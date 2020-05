Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family

DRIVER, CHARLES F. "CHUCK": Graveside service is 2 p.m. today at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store