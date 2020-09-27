CHARLES F. LEONARD, 77, transitioned into eternity on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Chuck was the loving husband of Ann Leonard of Siesta Key, Fla., and the beloved father of daughters Holly (Steve) Hug of Virginia Beach, Va., and Suzanne (Mark) Moller and son Thomas (Kate) Leonard of Fort Wayne. Also he was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren Jordyn, Tyler, Erik, Karsyn, MaKenzy, Jeff, Kori and Jack and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Maylin. Born Sept. 22, 1942 in Marion, Ind., he was the son of Howard and Opal (Ryan) Leonard. He received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1973. He did so while working full time as a claims adjuster and helping to raise his two daughters. He practiced law for over 40 years in the courts and counties of Indiana and the Federal District Courts. Chuck was an acclaimed trial lawyer, Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, former Federal Prosecutor and Chief Public Defender of Allen County, Ind. Professionally, Chuck was recognized by the bench and the bar as the highest example of ethics and civility. He was scrupulously honest, impeccably prepared and exemplary in all that he touched. It mattered not to Chuck whether the client be of silk or sackcloth; he applied the same wholehearted analytical attention to all of his cases, leaving no stone left unturned. In the courtroom, as in everyday life, Chuck moved and spoke with grace and elegance, gifts born of his exceptional character. In the early 1990's Chuck was assigned as the Public Defender in the historic Hopkins murder trial dedicating six months of his time at great personal sacrifice and addressing DNA evidence for the first time in an Indiana courtroom. He accepted without complaint this scientifically and evidentiary challenging case, and when doing so he gave the highest service to the constitution, the court and the people. Charles F. Leonard was in the truest sense, "a lawyer's lawyer" and other lawyers turned to him with the most difficult problems and complicated issues. He has left behind, in the halls and courtrooms of Allen County and beyond, a memory of a true and humble giant of a man. From a personal standpoint, Chuck was even larger. Chuck filled his life with love of family. He was a loving and supportive father, a gentle and creative disciplinarian and a source of wise counsel for his children who continued to seek his advice throughout his life, knowing their dad was of wisdom like no other. One of Chuck's children offered in thought... "And how does one highlight his life of service? He was different, not everyone is extraordinary, brilliant, kind yet guarded, a "legend" but yet so private. Not everyone has impacted a community (both wealthy and indigent) in such a way that generations of families are forever changed. He is this all the while being an amazing Dad, husband and mentor." His wife Ann came to his world for his final 11 years and they shared a love like no other. From his marriage to her, Ann was Chuck's joy and source of happiness. No words can ever bring into focus the beauty he was to his wife, family, friends and to life itself. The memory of Charles F. Leonard will always live in our hearts. His ashes will find earthly rest in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. To his Creator we say: "Thank you, Lord, how could we ask for more?" A Celebration of Life for family, friends and colleagues is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at The Charles Fort Wayne Event Center, 3127 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818).



