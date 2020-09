Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family

LEONARD, CHARLES F.: A Celebration of Life for family, friends and colleagues is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at The Charles Fort Wayne Event Center, 3127 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store