CHARLES "CHUCK" F. RHOADS, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born May 21, 1927, in Elkhart, Ind., he was the son of the late Fred and Vera (Gardner) Rhoads. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He retired as an Electrical Sales Engineer at Indiana Michigan Power. Chuck was a member of the Shriner's, Scottish Rite, Mizpah Temple Band, and Waynedale Masonic Lodge 739. Chuck is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn J. Rhoads; daughters, Georgia (Jack Mikesell) Rhoads, Charlene (Larry) Schenk and Sandy (Bill Gooding) Rhoads; grandchildren, Tyler (Lois) Schenk, Brittany Carey and Rachel Schenk; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Millie (Bud) Richmond. A private family service will be held. Chuck's final resting place will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to - Chicago.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020