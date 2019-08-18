CHARLES F. SCHAEFER, 92, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne. Born in Payne on Jan. 9, 1927, he was a son of the late Florence M. (Wetli) and Anthony J. Schaefer. Charles was always an honest, hard-working grain and livestock farmer. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, polka & square dancing but his true love was his wife and family. His level-headed thinking made him the card shark of the family. Charles really enjoyed life having traveled to Germany, all 50 United States, especially wintering in Florida. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Christena (Kuhn) whom he married Oct. 1, 1949; children, Sandy (Rick) Burkley of Payne, Ken (Kam) Schaefer and Louise (Rick) Cartwright, both of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Glenda) Schaefer of Lima, Evie (Joe) Kuhn of Payne and Rita (Rick) Waggoner of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose Ann Glass and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schaefer both of Payne; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Norman and Jacob Schaefer and Geraldine Mullen. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline, Payne. Viewing is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are to Divine Mercy Catholic School, 417 N. Main St., Paulding (OH 45879). Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019