Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES F. SCHAEFER. View Sign Service Information Dooley Funeral Home 5761 State Route 500 Payne , OH 45880 (419)-263-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES F. SCHAEFER, 92, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne. Born in Payne on Jan. 9, 1927, he was a son of the late Florence M. (Wetli) and Anthony J. Schaefer. Charles was always an honest, hard-working grain and livestock farmer. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, polka & square dancing but his true love was his wife and family. His level-headed thinking made him the card shark of the family. Charles really enjoyed life having traveled to Germany, all 50 United States, especially wintering in Florida. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Christena (Kuhn) whom he married Oct. 1, 1949; children, Sandy (Rick) Burkley of Payne, Ken (Kam) Schaefer and Louise (Rick) Cartwright, both of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Glenda) Schaefer of Lima, Evie (Joe) Kuhn of Payne and Rita (Rick) Waggoner of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose Ann Glass and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schaefer both of Payne; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Norman and Jacob Schaefer and Geraldine Mullen. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline, Payne. Viewing is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are to Divine Mercy Catholic School, 417 N. Main St., Paulding (OH 45879). Fond memories may be shared at

CHARLES F. SCHAEFER, 92, of Payne, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne. Born in Payne on Jan. 9, 1927, he was a son of the late Florence M. (Wetli) and Anthony J. Schaefer. Charles was always an honest, hard-working grain and livestock farmer. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, polka & square dancing but his true love was his wife and family. His level-headed thinking made him the card shark of the family. Charles really enjoyed life having traveled to Germany, all 50 United States, especially wintering in Florida. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Christena (Kuhn) whom he married Oct. 1, 1949; children, Sandy (Rick) Burkley of Payne, Ken (Kam) Schaefer and Louise (Rick) Cartwright, both of Fort Wayne, Jerry (Glenda) Schaefer of Lima, Evie (Joe) Kuhn of Payne and Rita (Rick) Waggoner of Fort Wayne; sister, Rose Ann Glass and sister-in-law, Lorraine Schaefer both of Payne; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Norman and Jacob Schaefer and Geraldine Mullen. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 203 W. Townline, Payne. Viewing is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are to Divine Mercy Catholic School, 417 N. Main St., Paulding (OH 45879). Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close