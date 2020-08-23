CHARLES F. SCHIEFERSTEIN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born June 29, 1942, he was a son of the late Arnold and Rosella Schiefer stein. He was a graduate of Concordia High School and worked in hospitality for a number of businesses. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs. Surviving are his sons, Tom (Cristi) Schieferstein, Tim Schieferstein, Mark Schiefer stein, and Adam (Allana Coulter) Schieferstein; daughter, Tracey (Mark) Aurich; 17 grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Travis Schieferstein; and a brother, Donald Schieferstein. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. or Animal Care & Control of Fort Wayne in memory of Charles. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Schieferstein family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com