CHARLES HARTMAN Jr.
CHARLES HARTMAN JR., 95, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He is survived by two nieces, Gae Andrews of Tucson, Ariz., and Anna (Michael) Pruden of Monroeville, Ind.; and nephew, Michael (Pam) Grabner of Monroeville, Ind. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia A. (Emenhiser) Hartman; son, David Hartman; brother, Robert Hartman; and sister, Irene Grabner. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, where family and friends will be received for one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.
