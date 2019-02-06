CHARLES HUGHES

CHARLES HUGHES, 61, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., the son of the late Delmus and Maria Hughes. Charles worked many years as a trusted mechanic for Hires Automotive Center. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Surviving are his wife, Joy Hughes of Fort Wayne; children, Jeremiah (Amy) Hughes, Amanda Hughes, and Reni Hughes, all of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Shane (Jamie) Hall and Adam Hall, both of Fort Wayne; step-daughter, Robin (Adam) Gass of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Dorothy (Skip) Everhart of Fort Wayne and Frances (Tom) Kenney of Redford, Mich. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Greg Foster. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Victory Life Church or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019
