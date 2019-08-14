Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES JEROME VOGLEWEDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES JEROME VOGLEWEDE, 82, of Fort Wayne, a former longtime resident of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Born Oct. 31, 1936, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Arthur E. and Bernardine A. (Christen) Voglewede. He was also known by his many friends as "Chuck" or "Charlie." He married Carol A. McCormick on June 22, 1963. Charles attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School, where he was an altar server, Boy Scout, and an accomplished basketball player. He attended St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind. Charles served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964, where he attained the rank of Sergeant and was stationed in Maryland, Germany, and Georgia. Charles was a man of faith and was an active parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for 78 years until he and Carol moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to the medical services they needed. They now are parishioners of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Chuck worked for United Telephone/Sprint Corporation in Decatur, Ind., and by hard work and dedication, worked himself from a lineman up to E. Region Engineering Manager. After 35 years of service he retired in 1995. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 864 for several years and was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Charles was an avid outdoorsman and loved being out in God's creation and working on his property west of Decatur. He loved being in the woods, cutting wood, gardening, hunting, and fishing. Of all his pursuits, his favorite was fishing in Coldwater Lake with his family for over 55 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and faithfully cheered them on every week. He also collected antique, hand-blown bottles and was very proficient at finding many discarded antique treasures in the woods across Adams County. In retirement, he enjoyed keeping busy with helping his children with their houses/projects, doing woodworking, creating seashell lamps and wreaths for his family and friends, making fishing lures, and even found time to explore writing poetry, of which he was published. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol A. Voglewede of Fort Wayne; seven children, Christopher (Paula), of Pittsboro, Ind., Carrie (Rodney) Schuster of Swanton, Ohio, Cathy (Morton) Copeland, of Milton, Ky., Carl (Cindy) of Oxford, Ind., Chad (Lexie) of Fort Wayne, Chet (Nikki) of Fort Wayne, and Camile (Noha Guest) Voglewede of Woodburn, Ind.; two sisters, Sr. Mary Martin "Barbara" Voglewede of Fon du Lac, Wis., and Alice (Jim) Weber of Coldwater, Mich. Charles and Carol were blessed by 28 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who filled their life and brought them great joy Sarah, Matthias, Charles, Anna, Patrick, Amelia, Jessica, Joseph, Julia, LaChelle, Aaron, JaLynn, EmaLee, Martin, Abby, Phillip, Mitchell, Mason, Evelyn, Chet, Noelle, Christien, Catherine, Caelin, William, Joshua, Noquisi, and Sali, and, Kensley and Camila. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David; and a sister, Mary Weaver. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Parish Hall. Father Dennis Di Benedetto will be the celebrant. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Haggard - Sefton - Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with Military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 43. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Masses. To sign the guestbook, visit

