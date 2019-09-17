CHARLES L. "CHUCK" BAVIS, 71, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 11, 1948, in Indianapolis, he was the son of the late John and Nell (Ratliff) Newlin. Chuck graduated from Garrett High School in 1966 where he helped the Railroaders' basketball team win three sectional titles and was named to the Indiana All-Star Team. Chuck continued his basketball career at Purdue University in West Lafayette. As a junior, he and the Boilermakers finished runners-up in the NCAA Tournament Championship. In 2010, Chuck was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Chuck married Carol Lee on Nov. 22, 1977, in Corunna; she survives in Auburn. Chuck worked for over 40 years in the awards industry, both as a successful entrepreneur and sales representative. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jordan C. and Rachel Bavis of Auburn and Alexander C. and Abigail Bavis of New York; and a granddaughter, Morgan A. Bavis. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett. Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, PO Box 806, Auburn. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 17, 2019