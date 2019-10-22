CHARLES L. CAREY, 90, died and met Jesus Christ face to face on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at The Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Ind. Born June 6, 1929, in Hicksville, Charlie was the son of the late Tellis and Eula (Moore) Carey. He was a 1947 Hicksville High School graduate. On Oct. 19, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Wood; she survives. Charlie had worked Cooper Power Tools-Dotco for many years. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hicksville, Masonic Lodge and Crippled Children & Adults Society. Charlie is also survived by his sister Evelyn Dodge of Elkart, Ind., nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2019