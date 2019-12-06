CHARLES L. CLARK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES L. CLARK.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARLES L. CLARK, 76, of Leo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Leesburg, Fla. Born on Nov. 6, 1943, he was a son of the late Albert W. and Vera (Mader) Clark. He retired in 1999, as the owner of L&W Vending, after 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley A Clark; daughters, Bonnie (Barry) Kammeyer of Grabill, Cheryl (Kevin) Nill of St. John's, Fla., Amy (Dan) Provost of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Julie (Brady) Smith of Indianapolis; son, David A (Natalie) Clark of Loveland, Ohio; brother, Buddy L. Clark of Leo; as well as five grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leo Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be given to the s Project, or The Cedars, Leo. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.