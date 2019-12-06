CHARLES L. CLARK, 76, of Leo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Leesburg, Fla. Born on Nov. 6, 1943, he was a son of the late Albert W. and Vera (Mader) Clark. He retired in 1999, as the owner of L&W Vending, after 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley A Clark; daughters, Bonnie (Barry) Kammeyer of Grabill, Cheryl (Kevin) Nill of St. John's, Fla., Amy (Dan) Provost of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Julie (Brady) Smith of Indianapolis; son, David A (Natalie) Clark of Loveland, Ohio; brother, Buddy L. Clark of Leo; as well as five grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leo Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be given to the s Project, or The Cedars, Leo. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019