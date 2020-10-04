1/2
Charles Lee "Chuck" McDonald Jr.
CHARLES LEE "CHUCK" McDONALD JR., 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Born in Kendall -ville, Ind., Chuck was a son of the late Charles Sr. and Evelyn McDon -ald. He served his country as a proud U.S. Army Green Beret Paratrooper during the Vietnam War. Chuck earned his Master's Degree in Education from IPFW. He worked with International Harvester for 20 years, prior to him being a college professor at IPFW and working in human resources for several companies. He was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. He enjoyed his 1969 Corvette, farming, education and learning; along with spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Georgia McDonald; daughter, Angela (Troy) Templin; son, Todd (Debbie) McDonald; grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael) Goedicke, Rebecca (DelSean) Griffith, Keith Alan Charles (Hannah) McDonald Harber; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte (Don) Landers, Earl (Cheryl) McDonald, Carol Ann (Gary) Coney, and Pam (Doug) Cable. No Services at this time. Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
