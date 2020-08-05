1/1
CHARLES LEO CHRISTMAN
CHARLES LEO CHRISTMAN, 89, a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Parkview Hospice - Randallia. Born Dec. 20, 1930, he was the son of the late George and Anna. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and worked for Peter Eckrich & Sons until he was inducted into the Army, serving in the infantry and he was proud to be a Korean War veteran. He then continued working at Eckrich until his retirement. Charles was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was proud and honored to have attended the Honor Flight to the war memorials in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Surviving are his children, Cynthia (Les) Zorger, Rick (Terri) Christman, Amy Christman, Rose (Bruce) Terrell, Tim Christman, Beth (Kevin) Marhenke, Dave (Julie) Christman, and Mindy (Preston) Davis; 15 grandkids, and 17 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Agnes and Alice; and brothers, Edwin and Paul. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
