Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES LEON WOLFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES LEON WOLFE, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Hospital, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Born Sept. 25, 1933, in Evansville, Ind., he was the son of Charles and Ruth (Martin) Wolfe. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from June of 1953 to June of 1956. On Nov. 10, 1956, he married Patricia Kaye Fuhrman. Leon worked at Peerless Trailer Company until he was selected for the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1958. He served in multiple divisions including Captain in the Detective Bureau and served as Chief of Police from 1980 to 1981. He retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1988. Upon retirement, Leon became a snowbird spending summers at Pretty Lake, LaGrange County, Ind., and winters in Largo, Fla.He was a member of the American Legion Post 273, Madeira Beach, Fla. FOP Lodge 14, Fort Wayne, Pretty Lake Conservation Club, Pretty Lake, Ind. and the Four Seasons ROC Activities Club, Largo, Fla. Leon is survived by his wife of 62 years; two daughters, Dawn (Rev. Terry) Baldwin of Pioneer, Ohio, Carla Mudrack of Wolcottville, Ind.; one son, Dean Wolfe of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Natasha) Baldwin of Bryan, Ohio, Jennifer (Neil) Frederick of Huntington, Ind., Desirae Mudrack, Cheyenne Mudrack, and Colton DeReamer, all of LaGrange, Ind.; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Dakota Mudrack. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the FOP Lodge, 2125 Olladale Drive, Fort Wayne, followed by a celebration until 5 p.m. Preferred memorials to FOP Lodge 14 PAL progam, Fort Wayne.

CHARLES LEON WOLFE, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Bay Pines VA Hospital, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Born Sept. 25, 1933, in Evansville, Ind., he was the son of Charles and Ruth (Martin) Wolfe. He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from June of 1953 to June of 1956. On Nov. 10, 1956, he married Patricia Kaye Fuhrman. Leon worked at Peerless Trailer Company until he was selected for the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1958. He served in multiple divisions including Captain in the Detective Bureau and served as Chief of Police from 1980 to 1981. He retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1988. Upon retirement, Leon became a snowbird spending summers at Pretty Lake, LaGrange County, Ind., and winters in Largo, Fla.He was a member of the American Legion Post 273, Madeira Beach, Fla. FOP Lodge 14, Fort Wayne, Pretty Lake Conservation Club, Pretty Lake, Ind. and the Four Seasons ROC Activities Club, Largo, Fla. Leon is survived by his wife of 62 years; two daughters, Dawn (Rev. Terry) Baldwin of Pioneer, Ohio, Carla Mudrack of Wolcottville, Ind.; one son, Dean Wolfe of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Natasha) Baldwin of Bryan, Ohio, Jennifer (Neil) Frederick of Huntington, Ind., Desirae Mudrack, Cheyenne Mudrack, and Colton DeReamer, all of LaGrange, Ind.; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Dakota Mudrack. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the FOP Lodge, 2125 Olladale Drive, Fort Wayne, followed by a celebration until 5 p.m. Preferred memorials to FOP Lodge 14 PAL progam, Fort Wayne. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close